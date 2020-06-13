Shashi Tharoor claims sarpanch Ajay Pandita was denied police protection as he was a Congress sarpanch

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday claimed that sarpanch Ajay Pandita, who was killed on June 8, was asking for police protection for long but he did not get it because he was a Congress sarpanch.

Taking to Twitter, Shashi Tharoor wrote: "And to all those who are issuing pious bromides about terrorists killing Indians & this having nothing to do with Congress, please remember the sarpanch was asking for police protection for long but he did not get it because he was a Congress sarpanch."