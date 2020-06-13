Shashi Tharoor claims sarpanch Ajay Pandita was denied police protection as he was a Congress sarpanch

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday claimed that sarpanch Ajay Pandita, who was killed on June 8, was asking for police protection for long but he did not get it because he was a Congress sarpanch.
Taking to Twitter, Shashi Tharoor wrote: "And to all those who are issuing pious bromides about terrorists killing Indians & this having nothing to do with Congress, please remember the sarpanch was asking for police protection for long but he did not get it because he was a Congress sarpanch."
Earlier on Friday, Shashi Tharoor made some startling comments, where he said that Congressmen are being killed for standing up for secularism and democracy.
Without naming BJP, he said those against the ‘idea of India’ are calling for a ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’. "The message is clear: "Congress-mukt Bharat" is what all enemies of the Idea of India want," Tharoor said.
His comments didn't go down well with Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who slammed the Congress leader. “You are such an educated person. What has happened to your thinking? In this scenario when a terrorist kills anyone from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, he kills an INDIAN. Not a political party member. What a twisted thing to say!” Anupam Kher tweeted.
40-year-old Ajay Pandita, a Kashmiri pandit sarpanch of the Larkipora area in Anantnag district and a member of the Congress party, was shot dead by militants in his native village.
