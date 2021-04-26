Shashi Tharoor admitted to hospital days after testing positive for COVID-19

A week after testing positive for coronavirus, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was on Sunday was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar in the national capital, reported India Today.
According to the report, the 65-year-old is stable and doing well.
Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, reported on April 21 that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Taking to Twitter, Tharoor wrote: “After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day & a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I’m #Covid positive. Hoping to deal with it in a “positive” frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids. My sister & 85-year-old mother are in the same boat.”
A number of Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma have tested positive for COVID-19 in past few days.
Meanwhile, on Monday, India registered 3,52,991 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to over 1.73 crore. The death toll and total recoveries now stand at 1,95,123 and 1,43,04,382, respectively.
