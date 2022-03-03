Sharp reduction in COVID-19 cases in India, but increase in trajectory seen across many countries: Union Health Ministry

India is witnessing a sharp reduction in COVID-19 cases, but an increase in trajectory of cases is seen across many countries, Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"There has been a sharp surge in the number of Covid cases in many countries in the world. This notes an increasing trajectory of rising cases on a daily basis. Even today, around 15,00,000 cases are reported daily in the world. Now also across many countries, huge Covid cases are being reported. In some countries, an increase in trajectory of cases continues," he said.

"A sharp reduction of Covid cases is observed in India. On average around 11,000 Covid cases are reported on a weekly basis in India. There has been a sharp reduction in the number of cases. Only 0.7% of global cases are reported in India," he added.

In India, only a single state is having active cases over 10,000 and 2 states are having active cases between 5,000 to 10,000. Remaining states have less than 5,000 active cases. Kerala, Maharashtra, Mizoram accounts for 50% of active cases of the country, said the Union Health Secretary.

The average weekly Covid positivity rate in India is 0.99%. The number of active cases in the country is around 77,000. In the last 24 hours, only 6,561 cases are reported in India, he added.

Besides, Aggarwal said that a decline in the number of COVID deaths is also being seen in the country. "There is a positive situation in number of deaths in India as compared to other countries. From Feb 2-8, India reported 615 deaths on average. In last week, 144 deaths were reported due to Covid. A decline of 76.6% from the peak of what India has seen," he said.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally rose to 4,29,45,160 with 6,561 people testing positive for the infection in a day while active cases declined to 77,152, according to Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,14,388 with 142 more people succumbing to the disease, the data updated at 8 am stated.

It was for 25 consecutive days that India recorded less than one lakh daily COVID-19 cases.

Active cases comprise 0.18 per cent of the total infections while the national Covid recovery rate improved to 98.62 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

A reduction of 8,528 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a day.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 04:48 PM IST