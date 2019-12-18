Sharp decline in crimes under BJP in UP, says Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Seeking to blunt the opposition's attack on the issue of law and order, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday claimed that crimes in the state had seen a "sharp decline" under BJP rule as compared to the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) regime.

Speaking in the state Assembly, Adityanath said, if the crime figures of 2016 and 2019 are compared, then there is a decline of 60.94 per cent in the incidents of dacoity, 46.42 per cent in loot cases and 20.95 per cent in cases of murder.

Likewise, there is a drop of "27.19 per cent in cases of 'balwa' (clashes), 100 per cent in cases of road holdup, 46 per cent in kidnapping for ransom while a decrease of 18.59 per cent has been witnessed in cases of rape", he said.

In 2016, the Samajwadi Party (SP) was in power in Uttar Pradesh and Akhilesh Yadav was the chief minister.

Adityanath further said that state government has launched 'Kanya Sumangala Yojana' and 'Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivaah Yojana' to honour women.

The state government is committed towards ensuring the safety of women and girl child and the responsibility of every citizen of the state lies with the government, he said.

"Everyone should express their views within the ambit of law. Those who create trouble will not be tolerated," he warned.

Over the last several days, the opposition including the SP has been attacking the BJP government on issues like Unnao incidents and Bijnore court shootout.