Sharjeel Imam admits viral video of his speech at AMU is 'genuine and no tampering' has been done

JNU student Sharjeel Imam, during interrogation, has admitted that the viral video of a recent speech he gave at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is genuine and no tampering has been done with them. This comes a day after he was arrested by the police.
The interrogation has also revealed that Sharjeel Imam is highly radicalized and believes that India should be an Islamic state, reported news agency ANI.
Sources from Delhi police have also told ANI that Sharjeel has shown no remorse over his arrest. The cops have sent all of his videos to Forensic Science Lab and his social media accounts are being examined. The Delhi police are also examining Sharjeel Imam's connections with the Islamic Youth Federation and Popular Front of India.
Imam was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on Tuesday for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here and in Aligarh. He was brought to Delhi on Wednesday.
A series of videos have gone viral on social media in which Sharjeel is heard saying: "If we all come together, then we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for one to two months, we can do this."
"It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India. When this happens, only then the government will listen to us," he is also heard saying. The Saamana editorial further reads "Urban Naxalism is already here. One Sharjeel is has been arrested but the responsibility lies on the government's shoulders that no other Sharjeel should emerge." "Sharjeels's statement has given an issue to the BJP for free in the Delhi Assembly polls. His statement is 'anti-national' and 'separatist'," it adds.
Earlier, Assam police had lodged a case against him under the anti-terror law--the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Meanwhile, police in Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh had registered FIRs against Imam under IPC sections relating to waging war against the nation and sedition. On Monday, Delhi Police conducted multiple raids in different parts of the country to nab Sharjeel Imam. Later, on Tuesday, the Jahanabad police detained Sharjeel Imam's brother Muzammil Imam, reported news agency ANI.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)