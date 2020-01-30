Sharjeel Imam admits viral video of his speech at AMU is 'genuine and no tampering' has been done

Imam was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on Tuesday for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here and in Aligarh. He was brought to Delhi on Wednesday.

A series of videos have gone viral on social media in which Sharjeel is heard saying: "If we all come together, then we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for one to two months, we can do this."

"It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India. When this happens, only then the government will listen to us," he is also heard saying. The Saamana editorial further reads "Urban Naxalism is already here. One Sharjeel is has been arrested but the responsibility lies on the government's shoulders that no other Sharjeel should emerge." "Sharjeels's statement has given an issue to the BJP for free in the Delhi Assembly polls. His statement is 'anti-national' and 'separatist'," it adds.

Earlier, Assam police had lodged a case against him under the anti-terror law--the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Meanwhile, police in Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh had registered FIRs against Imam under IPC sections relating to waging war against the nation and sedition. On Monday, Delhi Police conducted multiple raids in different parts of the country to nab Sharjeel Imam. Later, on Tuesday, the Jahanabad police detained Sharjeel Imam's brother Muzammil Imam, reported news agency ANI.