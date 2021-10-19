Sharad Purnima 2021: All you need to know about the believes & significance surrounding the auspicious day

A celebration of harvest, Sharad Purnima, also known as Kojagari Puja, is observed every year on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of 'Ashvin'. The day has a special place in Hindu believes as it also dedicated to Goddess Laxmi, associating the occasion with great fortune in terms health and wealth.

As India celebrates the auspicious occasion of Sharad Purnima today, lets have a look of the significance and believes surrounding this day of gorgeous celestial scenes in the night sky.

According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that the moon on Sharad Purnima showers the holy Amrit (the mythological potion which is believed to immortalize human beings) and that if a person consumes 'Kheer' kept under the moon light for a certain period of time, its nutrient value increases many folds, ensuring good health of the person for rest of the year. Ancient believes state that the rays of the moon possess certain healing properties which enriches the human body and the soul.

It is also a popular belief that fasting on the day of Sharad purnima blesses one with great wealth, luck, love life and health.

As per another legend, the Maha-Raas (form of dance) of Radha and Krishna alongside other 'gopis' also unfolds under the beautiful night sky of Sharad Purnima, which is why the occasion is also known as Raas Purnima.

While newly married women start their Purnimasi fast for the year, the maidens also observe fast on Sharad Purnima with the prayers of being blessed with a suitable groom for themselves.

It is also widely believed the Raas purnima is the only day in the entire year when the moon is in its full shape and in full possession of its 'sixteen Kala'.

In many parts of the country, devotees offer their prayers to Chandra Dev on this day for the nourishment and purification their bodies and souls.

Sharad Purnima 2021: Date and time

This year, Sharad Purnima is being observed on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

Purnima Tithi begins: 07.03 PM on October 19

Purnima Tithi ends: 08.26 PM on October 20.

Time for moonrise on Sharad Purnima Day: 05.20 PM.

On October 20, Sharad Purnima Puja Nishta time will commence from 11.41 PM and will continue for 51 minutes, till 12.31 AM.

