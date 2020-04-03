Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Rohit backs PM's 'light' message, takes different stand from NCP

While the NCP criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modis light up lamps message to people, an MLA of the party, who is also a relative of Sharad Pawar, on Friday struck a different note and appeared to welcome the appeal.

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar said Modi's message was aimed at brining the country together in the fight against coronavirus.

Rohit Pawar, grandnephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, also urged citizens to use the national flag as the display picture (DP) of their respective social media accounts.

Prime minister @narendramodi ji is aiming to bring the country together through lights & if so, we should welcome this thought.