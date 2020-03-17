Sharad Pawar urges Jaishankar to bring back 39 Indians stranded at Tashkent airport

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has sent a letter to the union minister of external affairs S Jaishankar requesting him to make immediate arrangements for the return of 39 Indian passengers stranded at the Tashkent airport in Uzbekistan.

Indian passengers had gone to Uzbekistan on a pre-planned tour and most of them are medical practitioners. Of the 39 passengers, many doctors had reached there on March 10 and they are from Pune, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur and Nashik. However, they are stranded at Tashkent airport due to non-availability of plane for return journey.

''At the outset, I sincerely thank to you for stepping in expeditiously to bring passengers stranded in Iran. I am enclosing the list of Indian passengers stranded at the Tashkent airport, Uzbekistan. The passengers are in safe condition but are in a state of fear and anxiety due to the outbreak of coronavirus in most part of the world, said Pawar in his letter.

Pawar urged the external minister to look into it urgently to bring those passengers back in India.

After Pawar, the BJP MP from Sangli Sanjay Patil also wrote letter to the ministry of external affairs and urged for making quick arrangements for their return. He informed that of the 39 passengers, 13 each asre from Sangli and Solapur districts, 11 from Pune and one each from Kolhapur and Nashik.