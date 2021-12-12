Sharad Pawar turns 81: Ministers, journalists, followers extend birthday wishes to the veteran NCP leader

Sharad Pawar Supremo of Nationalist Congress Party(NCP) turns 81 today. Sharad Govindrao Pawar is an Indian politician. He served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra three times when he was in Congress. He was Minister of Defence and Minister of Agriculture Manmohan Singh's government.

Despite of follower of one ideology Sharad Pawar is among very few leader of India who have association with the people from all the fields. Today on his birthday people from different field have wished him happy birthday. Here is what they have to say.

PM Modi extended his birthday wish to Mr. Sharad Pawar and said "I pray for his good health and long life."

Birthday greetings to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji. I pray for his good health and long life. @PawarSpeaks — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2021

Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, also wished him happy birthday and prayed for his good health.

Advertisement

Sharad Pawar's nephew and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar said, " Pride of the country, self-esteem of Maharashtra, Publically and politically accepted leadership, respected fatherly Shri Pawar. Happy Birthday to Sharad Chandra Pawar! Be a centenarian!"

Advertisement

He is one man I owe everything to said Lalit Modi, accused in IPL related scam, while extending his birthday wished to Veteran Leader Sharad Pawar. He added, "Wishing baba (Sharad Pawar) a very happy birthday. May he continue to guide us and live a healthy and prosperous life. He is one man I owe everything to. he made me realize my dream. I will never forget that. love you beyond words. Miss you.

wishing baba #sharadpawar a very happy birthday. may he continue to guide us and live a healthy and prosperous life. he is one man i owe everything to. he made me realize my dream. i will never forget that. love you beyond words. miss u😢🙏🤗🎂🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/YKgqrYpjTH — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) December 12, 2021

Maharashtra's cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment Aditya Thackeray also greeted MR. Pawar. He said , Happy Birthday to Saheb. We are learning a lot from you in our political and social careers. May your love and blessings continue.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 10:10 AM IST