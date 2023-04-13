 Sharad Pawar to meet Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss Opposition unity
Sources told the news agency PTI that Rahul Gandhi will also be present at the meeting.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar will on Thursday evening meet Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter's residence to take forward efforts at building opposition unity.

Sources told the news agency PTI that Rahul Gandhi will also be present at the meeting.

Pawar, who is returning from Maharashtra this evening, will hold further deliberations on opposition unity. His meeting comes a day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met Kharge and Gandhi amid talks of like-minded opposition parties coming together on a common platform to defeat the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Pawar recently came out in support of industrialist Gautam Adani and stood in favour of the Supreme Court probe into the Adani issue instead of a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation, as demanded by several opposition parties. 

(With inputs from PTI)

