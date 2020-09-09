Sharad Pawar reacts to Sena vs Kangana row, says 'undue importance' being given to her remarks

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said undue importance is being given to Kangana Ranaut for her remarks on Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Without naming the actor, Pawar said people are not taking her remarks seriously.

The former Union minister also said that he does not take seriously the threat calls he received earlier this week.

Ranaut waded into controversy after she recently likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said she feared the city Police more than the "movie mafia".

"We are giving undue importance to those making such statements. We will have to see what influence such statements have on the people at large," Pawar told reporters.

"In my opinion, people do not take seriously (such statements)," the veteran leader said.

Pawar said the people of Maharashtra and Mumbai have "years of experience" of how the state and city's police work.

"They (people) know the performance of the police. And hence, we need not pay heed to what one says," he added.

Asked about the threat calls he received, Pawar said, "I have just been given the record of threat calls I received and from where those were made.

"I have received calls in the past too. We don't take it seriously," the leader added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertook a demolition of the illegal alterations at the bungalow of Ranaut at Pali Hill in suburban Bandra.

The 33-year-old actor has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena.

The Bombay High Court stayed the demolition process initiated by the BMC for illegal construction at Ranaut's bungalow and sought to know why did the city civic body enter the property when the owner was not present.

