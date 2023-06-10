Sharad Pawar Explains Reason Behind Appointing 2 Working Presidents For NCP

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that his choice to appoint two working presidents within the party was aimed at ensuring that the NCP's leadership team possesses sufficient resources to oversee the party's affairs nationwide.

After appointing Praful Patel and Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents, Sharad Pawar interacted with reporters. He told them, "The situation in the country is such that it would have been wrong to give the responsibility of all states to only one person."

When asked about the potential dissatisfaction of his nephew Ajit Pawar regarding the appointment of Patel and Sule, the NCP chief responded by stating that his nephew already shoulders numerous responsibilities within the party.

Ajit Pawar, who holds the position of Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, is recognised for his occasional rebellious tendencies.

Sharad Pawar made this announcement during an event commemorating the 24th anniversary of the NCP.

In 2019, Ajit Pawar joined forces with the BJP and took an oath as the Deputy Chief Minister during an early morning ceremony, with Devendra Fadnavis assuming the role of Chief Minister.

Today, Ajit Pawar appeared visibly displeased with the announcement and departed from the party office in Mumbai without engaging with the media.

In contrast, Patel, who seemed taken aback by the news, stated his commitment to continue working diligently for the party.

"I have been working alongside Pawar saheb since 1999. So, this is nothing new for me. Of course, I am happy at being elevated as working president. I will continue to work to increase the footprint of the party," Patel added.

Pawar additionally designated Patel as the NCP's representative overseeing the party's activities in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Goa, and Rajya Sabha.

Sule, on the other hand, will take charge of NCP affairs in Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, as well as matters concerning women, youth, students, and Lok Sabha.

By appointing Sule as the person in charge of Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar has effectively placed Ajit Pawar under her authority in terms of party affairs. This decision has the potential to cause discomfort within the NCP.