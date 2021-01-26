Sharad Pawar blames Modi govt for tractor rally turning violent, says 'Centre failed to maintain law & order'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar blamed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government after the farmers' tractor rally against the farm laws turned violent on Tuesday.

Pawar said the farmers were protesting in a disciplined manner but their restrain ended after the government did not take them seriously. He added that the Centre failed to maintain law and order. However, the former Agriculture Minister further stated that the violence in the national capital today will not be supported.

"Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh held protest in a disciplined manner but govt didn't take them seriously. As restraint ended, the tractor march was taken out. Centre's responsibility was to keep law & order in control but they failed," Pawar said.

"Nobody will support whatever happened today but the reason behind it cannot be ignored either. Those sitting calmly grew angry, the Centre didn't fulfill its responsibility. Govt should act maturely & take the right decision," he added.