'Shameful. The Day Is Not Far When…': Netizens Fume After Video Shows Rahul Gandhi Sitting In 2nd Last Row During Independence Day Celebration At Red Fort

During the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, a surprising seating arrangement caught the attention of many on social media as Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was seen sitting in the second last row alongside Olympic athletes.

Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, Rahul was seated next to India's hockey player Gurjant Singh, while the front rows were occupied by prominent figures, including Olympic medallists like Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh. Other members of the bronze-winning hockey team, such as captain Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh, were also seated ahead of Gandhi.

SHAMEFUL 🚨



Rahul Gandhi is leader of opposition & voice of Indians



— Ductar Fakir 2.0 (@Chacha_huu) August 15, 2024

Traditionally, the Leader of the Opposition, who holds a position equivalent to a Cabinet Minister, is allocated a seat in the front row. This year, however, those seats were reserved for dignitaries including Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The unusual seating arrangement quickly became a topic of discussion on social media, raising questions about the protocol and the significance of Gandhi's position at the event.

Many netizens even reacted to the viral videos of Rahul Gandhi sitting in the second last row and said that he should not have been treated in such a manner.

One user @Amockx2022 wrote, "Rahul Gandhi is leader of opposition leading 233 MPs and voice of Indians. He was given seat in the second last row today at Red Fort behind literally everyone. BJP should remember that this govt will go one day and Rahul Gandhi will sit there as India PM."

Another user @Chacha_huu wrote, "SHAMEFUL. Rahul Gandhi is leader of opposition & voice of Indians. He was given seat in the second last row today at Red Fort behind literally everyone."

"Shame. Rahul Gandhi is the biggest voice of the strong opposition, he is the LOP but he has been made to sit on the last seat of the second row, while other Ministers are in the first row. The day is not far when RG will become the PM, BJP has done its cheap politics here also," said @harsht2024.

"Mr. Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, sitting in the back row, even behind Olympic medalists, demonstrates the qualities of a true Leader who never misuses his identity or his constitutional position," wrote @CitizenKabir.

— S S Kabir (@CitizenKabir) August 15, 2024

"Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi ji sitting with Olympics Heroes. Rahul Gandhi ji soon going to Hoist the Tiranga from the Podium of Red Fort," said @iamharmeetK.