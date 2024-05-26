Shameful! Liquor Truck Collides With Tree, People Loot Bottles Without Helping Injured In UP's Bijnor; VIDEO Viral

Liquor Truck Collides With Tree, People Loot Bottles Without Helping Injured In UP's Bijnor | X

Bijnor: A shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor has put humanity to shame. After an accident involving a liquor truck, people at the scene left the injured unattended and shamelessly started looting the liquor that had spilled onto the road. The incident occurred when a DCM truck, loaded with foreign and domestic liquor, lost control and collided with a tree. The shameless act of the people was caught on camera, and the video is making rounds on social media.

The incident occurred at 4 AM on the night of May 24-25 near Jatpura Bonda village on the Najibabad highway, which falls under the Mandawali Police Station area. The truck driver lost control of the vehicle while moving on the highway and rammed into a tree after brushing against another unknown vehicle. The police stated that the accident happened because a cow suddenly came in front of the vehicle, and the driver lost control while trying to avoid it.

People Took The Bottles And Fled

Liquor bottles from the truck fell onto the road after the collision, with many bottles being completely damaged. However, some bottles remained intact, and people who arrived at the scene, upon hearing about the accident, started looting the unharmed bottles. The video showing people looting the liquor while ignoring an injured person walking on the road has gone viral on social media.

Police Issues Statement In Connection With The Matter

The police arrived at the scene after receiving information about the accident and collected the bottles that had spilled onto the road. They also deployed personnel to secure the remaining bottles. The police said, "At 4:00 AM on the night of May 24/25, 2024, Mandawali police received information that near the village of Jatpura Bonda, in an attempt to save a cow, a canter truck (registration number UP 90T-0833) scraped against an unknown vehicle, lost control, and collided with a tree. The truck was carrying bottles of alcohol from India Glycols Limited factory."

Police Reaches The Spot And Secures The Site

They further stated, "Upon receiving the information, the station in-charge of Mandawali, along with the force, reached the spot and saw that the truck had collided with the tree, with most of the alcohol bottles broken. The bottles that had fallen on the road were collected with the help of villagers, and police personnel were deployed to secure the canter truck."

Driver Was Given First Aid

"The driver of the canter was given first aid, and traffic was restored to normal. The vehicle owner filed a report at Mandawali police station stating that the incident occurred due to the sudden loss of control of the truck, resulting in most of the loaded alcohol bottles being damaged. The excise department has been informed, and legal proceedings are underway."