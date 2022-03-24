'Shameful event': West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar on Birbhum violence which killed 8 persons

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday launched an all out attack on chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the Birbhum violence in which nine people including a panchayat member belonging to ruling Trinamool Congress were killed.

The governor called out the Trinamool Congress for it's 'Governance'. He said, "This is a shameful event and an indelible scar on Governance. The burning of people alive in a democracy in this manner is very painful. I appeal to the govt to learn the lessons rather than offering defence".

The governor on Wednesday wrote a strong worded letter to the Chief Minister and said, "As usual, you have taken an accusatory stance at my restrained reaction to grisly carnage worst in the memory at Rampurhat...The shocking carnage is being justifiably compared by many to the incidents in the state, a few years ago, while you were in the opposition."

"Adopting diversionary tactics, you have labelled my reaction as a sweeping and uncalled for statement. In the face of such enormity, I cannot fiddle in Raj Bhavan and be a mute spectator," the governor said in his three-page letter.

Eight people were charred to death after their homes were set on fire in Bogtui village near Rampurhat town of Birbhum district. The incident is suspected to be a result of the killing of Bhadu Sheikh, the deputy chief of the Barshal gram panchayat in a bomb attack. A total of 23 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.



Banerjee had hit back at the governor, calling his statements ‘sweeping' and ‘uncalled for’.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 02:45 PM IST