Shameful! Brave Boy Loses Hand Fighting Crocodile In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, Hospital Treats Child On Bench; Watch Video

Lakhimpur Kheri: A harrowing incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh which has put humanity and the health administration of the state to shame. In Lakhimpur Kheri district, a child showed incredible bravery by fighting a crocodile without fear. However, after several minutes of struggle, the child lost one of his hands to the crocodile. When the child was taken to Nighasan Community Health Center for treatment, he was failed by the system.

The treatment was administered on a bench meant for sitting, and the picture that has emerged from this incident is disturbing. Considering the child's critical condition, doctors have referred him to the district hospital for further treatment.

A video has surfaced on the internet in which it can be seen that the child is lying on a bench and his mother is sitting holding his head. The child is also administered with a glucose bottle on the bench which seems to be a waiting area for the relatives of the patients.

The amputated hand of the child can also be seen with a band-aid wrapped around it. The incident has shamed humanity as the child had to undergo such negligence by the hospital authorities. The child was able to fight the crocodile, however, he lost against the poor state of health facilities in the country.

According to reports, Sankit Kumar, the 11-year-old son of Sombari, a resident of Thakur Purwa Majra Bangalha Takiya in Singahi police station area, had gone with his mother to the village outskirts to collect grass on Friday (June 28). As soon as Sankit reached the pond, a large crocodile hidden in the water grabbed him. Seeing this, Sankit's mother was shocked and started shouting loudly.

She also tried to beat the crocodile with a stick she found nearby. But the crocodile continued to drag Sankit into the pond. Sankit, however, kept fighting the crocodile with all his strength. This went on for several minutes. Hearing the mother's cries, people arrived and somehow managed to rescue Sankit from the crocodile's jaws by beating it with sticks. By that time, the crocodile had already chewed off Sankit's left hand.