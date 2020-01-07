'Shameful and disgraceful', noble laureate Kailash Satyarthi on JNU violence

New Delhi After being trolled for not reacting to the JNU violence, noble laureate and child right activist Kailash Satyarthi on Tuesday termed the incident "shameful" and "disgraceful".

"Attacks on JNU students by masked goons is utterly shameful. If our daughters aren't safe in girls hostels of universities like JNU and Jamia, there is nothing more disgraceful," Kailash Satyarthi told IANS.

"Whoever these attackers are they can't be students. All students organisations must oppose violence," he added.