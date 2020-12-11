'Shame security can’t protect you from staged attacks': TMC's Mahua Moitra hits out at 'two-bit leaders' visiting Bengal

But even as countless BJP leaders lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the TMC supremo had dubbed the entire incident as being "nautanki".

"They (BJP activists) are coming out (for rallies) with arms every day. They are slapping themselves and blaming it on the Trinamool Congress. Just think of the situation," Banerjee had said.



And on Friday morning, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra appeared to second the sentiment, taking a jibe at the BJP over "staged attacks".



"Had heard of college BYOB parties. BJP having a BYOS (Bring Your Own Security) party everyday in Bengal - CRPF, CISF and every central force imaginable accompanies each two-bit leader who visits. Shame they can’t protect you from staged attacks," she tweeted.