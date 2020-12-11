'Shame security can’t protect you from staged attacks': TMC's Mahua Moitra hits out at 'two-bit leaders' visiting Bengal

BJP President JP Nadda's convoy was allegedly attacked on Thursday as the vehicles passed through West Bengal's Diamond Harbour road. The convoy was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress supporters in West Bengal's South 24-Parganas district when the BJP chief was heading out to attend a rally on Thursday. The incident took place near Shirakol area when Nadda was on his way to address a rally at Diamond Harbour's Radio Station Ground.
Several BJP leaders said that they had been hurt in the altercation. The irate mob had also attacked other vehicles of senior BJP leaders like national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, national vice-president Mukul Roy and Anupam Hazra in the convoy.
But even as countless BJP leaders lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the TMC supremo had dubbed the entire incident as being "nautanki".
"They (BJP activists) are coming out (for rallies) with arms every day. They are slapping themselves and blaming it on the Trinamool Congress. Just think of the situation," Banerjee had said.
And on Friday morning, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra appeared to second the sentiment, taking a jibe at the BJP over "staged attacks".
"Had heard of college BYOB parties. BJP having a BYOS (Bring Your Own Security) party everyday in Bengal - CRPF, CISF and every central force imaginable accompanies each two-bit leader who visits. Shame they can’t protect you from staged attacks," she tweeted.
Incidentally, this is not the first time that Moitra has courted controversy with her remarks recently. The TMC MP had recently faced flak for making disparaging remarks about the media. She had called Indian scribes and their associated organisations "two paisa press" - a comment that she has reportedly defended since then.
