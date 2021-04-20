Shakuntala Devi Death Anniversary: Lesser-known facts about India's 'Human Computer'

Shakuntala Devi as we all know was an Indian mathematician, writer and mental calculator. She is more popularly known as the "Human Computer". This talent of hers earned her a place in the 1982 edition of The Guiness Book of World Records. She strove to simplify numerical calculations for students. She passed away on 21 April 2013 at the age of 83 due to heart and kidney complications.

Here are some lesser known facts about India's Math whizz:

She was born in Bangalore, Karnataka.

She was born into a Kannada Brahmin family.

Her mathematical abilities were discovered by her father:

Shakuntala Devi's father - CV Sundararaja Rao worked as a trapeze artist, lion tamer, tightrope walker and magician in a circus. He discovered his daughter's ability to memorize numbers while teaching her a card trick when she was about three years old. Her father left the circus and took her on road shows that displayed her ability at calculation.