Shaheed Diwas: PM Modi, others pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev

Shaheed Diwas or Martyr's Day is celebrated every year on March 23 to pay homage to the the contributions of various freedom fighters. The date was chosen to coincide with the death anniversaries of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru

It was on this date in 1931 that the freedom fighters had been hanged to death for their role in the death of British police officer John Saunders and later, Singh's role in the setting off of explosive devices inside the Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi.

Incidentally, 23rd March is not the only day on which Indians pay homage to the fallen heroes. The country has picked several dates coinciding with the death of well known icons including Mahatma Gandhi and Lala Lajpat Rai, as well as specific incidents. 21st October for example is marked as Police Martyrs' Day in a nod to the CRPF patrol that was ambushed by Chinese forces in 1959.

"Salutations to the revolutionaries of independence, 'Amar Shaheed Veer' Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrdom Day. The sacrifice of these great sons of 'Maa Bharati' will remain an inspiration for every generation of the country. Jai Hind!" Modi tweeted in Hindi, sharing a video.