Shahbad Dairy Murder: Delhi Court Takes Cognisance Of FIR Against Sahil, To Hear Case On July 20

New Delhi: The Rohini Court on Saturday took cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the police against accused Sahil for allegedly killing a minor girl named Sakshi by stabbing her multiple times and then bludgeoning her face with stone slab on May 28.
The court will be hearing the case on July 20.
This is breaking news, more details awaited
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)