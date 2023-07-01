 Shahbad Dairy Murder: Delhi Court Takes Cognisance Of FIR Against Sahil, To Hear Case On July 20
Accused Sahil for allegedly killing a minor girl named Sakshi by stabbing her multiple times and then bludgeoning her face with stone slab on May 28.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Shahbad Dairy murder: Accused Sahil sent to 2-day police custody by Delhi court |

New Delhi: The Rohini Court on Saturday took cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the police against accused Sahil for allegedly killing a minor girl named Sakshi by stabbing her multiple times and then bludgeoning her face with stone slab on May 28.

The court will be hearing the case on July 20.

This is breaking news, more details awaited

