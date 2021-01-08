Shah Rukh Khan virtually attends inauguration of 26th Kolkata International Film Festival

Amidst the ongoing pandemic, the 26th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) was inaugurated virtually by chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the West Bengal secretariat auditorium.

Bollywood actor and brand ambassador of West Bengal Shah Rukh Khan took part in the inaugural programme through a video call. Wishing luck to the authorities, SRK promised to visit the state soon.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, requested SRK to visit Bengal on Raksha Bandhan.

‘Apur Sansar’ was screened as the inaugural film to show respect to the veteran Tollywood actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who died on November 15.

At the inaugural program, the chief minister also announced that from now on there will be 100 per cent occupancy in cinema halls due to fall in COVID 19 daily cases.