Shah Faesal, who gave up civil services for politics, likely to rejoin service

Indian Administrative Service official Shah Faesal had created a bit of a stir last year after resigning from his post and joining politics. Now, he's back in the news for the opposite. The JKPM founder is likely to rejoin the administration, reportedly after being informed that his resignation had not been accepted yet.

Faesal had floated the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) last year, two months after his resignation. Months later he was under arrest following the abrogation of Article 370. Booked under the Public Safety Act later, he was released in June.