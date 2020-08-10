Shah Faesal, who gave up civil services for politics, likely to rejoin service

Indian Administrative Service official Shah Faesal had created a bit of a stir last year after resigning from his post and joining politics. Now, he's back in the news for the opposite. The JKPM founder is likely to rejoin the administration, reportedly after being informed that his resignation had not been accepted yet.
Faesal had floated the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) last year, two months after his resignation. Months later he was under arrest following the abrogation of Article 370. Booked under the Public Safety Act later, he was released in June.
But while Faesal is once again free to wander as he will, his tryst with politics seems to be on a hiatus. On Monday he resigned as the president of his party, as he was "not in a position to continue with political activities and wants to be freed from the responsibilities of the organisation". The JKPM's executive committee held an online meeting, and vice president Feroze Peerzada was appointed as the interim president.
And as is the norm for political announcements in recent times, his Twitter bio too was changed to remove his political affiliations.
Faesal had been the UPSC topper in 2010 and had said that he had been disillusioned while working for the administration. Having resigned over "unabated killings in Kashmir and the absence of credible political initiative from the Centre", Faesal had been quoted by a Hindustan Times report as likening his decade with the IAS to a jail term.
“To tell you honestly, I spent the last 10 years in a jail. During these 10 years, in many ways I tried to serve my people and succeeded as well. But what I saw in these 10 years, despite being a senior government officer, the fire in my heart, the atrocities and injustices I saw, I used to feel helpless," he said.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)