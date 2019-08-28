Shah Faesal was not going to US to study: Police

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has claimed that civil servant-turned-politician Shah Faesal, who was stopped at the IGI airport here from flying to the US earlier this month, did not have any document to support his claim that he was travelling to Boston to complete an academic course in Harvard University.

In an affidavit filed on August 23 in the Delhi High Court on Faesal's petition seeking his release from custody, Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed that all he had with him was a ticket from Delhi to Turkey to Germany's Frankfurt to Boston.

The affidavit, filed by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Kashmir, V.K. Birdi, also said that Faesal had B1/B2 visa issued on February 27, 2019 for a 10 year duration which is a tourist and not a student visa.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police also raised question on the jurisdiction of the Delhi High Court in the case as Faesal is detained in Srinagar.

The police also said that "it was inconceivable that the founder president of a political outfit (J&K People's Movement) would prepare and affirm a petition on 13th August and without filing the same, would seek to leave the country for an academic course on 14th August, more particularly when the petitioner had been very active in garnering the support of leaders of other political outfits for the purpose of opposing any move pertaining to the status of J&K".

The J&K Police also went on to challenge the very ground of Faesal's petition that he was detained without being informed about reason for the action.

The police affidavit said that the grounds were explained to the petitioner who had refused to furnish a bond/security as required under section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. It claimed that Faesal's petition was based on a falsehood.

According to police, Faesal also created an unruly scene at the Srinagar airport and was arrested on the verbal orders of the Executive Magistrate, 1st class, Budgam under whose jurisdiction the Srinagar airport falls. The next hearing in the case is on September 3.

By Ananya Bhatnagar