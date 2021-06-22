Shabbir Shah generated huge proceeds of crime from various countries including Pakistan to fuel unrest in J&K: ED to Court

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday opposed the bail petition of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabbir Shah and said that the present case discloses the commission of a serious crime where the accused is involved in the "generation of huge proceeds of crime from various countries including Pakistan to create unrest in Kashmir". In its reply filed in response to the bail petition of Shabbir Shah in a Delhi court, the ED stated that "Shabbir Shah was also involved in terror financing activities as terrorists need money to sustain themselves and to carry out terrorist acts.

Money-laundering is the method by which criminals disguise the illegal origins of their wealth and protect their asset bases, so as to avoid the suspicion of law enforcement agencies and prevent leaving a trail of incriminating evidence." Hearing in the matter on Tuesday adjourned for June 29 by Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana as the concerned lawyer for Shah did not appear for the arguments in the matter due to personal difficulty.

According to the ED reply, accused Shabir Ahmad Shah was in regular touch with Hafiz Sayeed Chief of Band Terrorist Outfit Jamat-Ud-Dawa (JuD), based in Pakistan. Jamat-Ud-Dawa is a banned Organization under UNSC resolution number 1267 which organises and supports cross-border terrorism. Shabir Ahmad Shah was also in touch with one Mohd. Shafi Shayar, who belongs to Kashmir and had escaped to Pakistan along with his family after his release from Central Jail Jammu.

"There are serious allegations against the applicant and further investigation in the matter is going on and the properties are being identified. The money trail is trying to be established. Further investigation in relation to the origin is being carried out. Call records leading to Pakistan are being scrutinised including mails and the donors who have paid the money to the applicant are to be identified and examined. If the applicant accused is released on bail at this juncture the entire efforts of the respondents to unearth the large conspiracy would be a futile exercise," said the ED.

In this matter, Advocate Rajeev Awasthi and Advocate Naveen Kumar Matta are representing Enforcement Directorate while Advocate MS Khan, Adv Quaser Khan, and Advocate Ankit Karna appeared for Shabbir Shah.