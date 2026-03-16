SGPC Condemns 'Forcible Possession On Gurdwara Land' In Hyderabad

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee | X @SGPCAmritsar

Chandigarh: The president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Harjinder Singh Dhami, on Monday took a serious note of the action by the local administration in Hyderabad to ``forcibly possess land belonging to Gurdwara Sahib Barambala'' and condemned the move.

The SGPC is also known as the mini parliament of Sikhs worldwide.

'Deeply Unfortunate, Hurts Sikh Sentiments'

Raising serious concerns over the reported attempt to take control of the Gurdwara’s land, Dhami said that any attempt to forcibly take possession of land associated with a Gurdwara is not only deeply unfortunate but also hurts the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

He held that the land belonging to Gurdwara Sahib Barambala has historically been associated with the Sikh religious place, and any attempt to seize it forcibly is against the fundamental principles of law and justice.

'Action Amounts to Attack on Faith'

Stating that the Gurdwaras are the center of faith and devotion for the Sikh community, and any attempt to take over Gurdwara land under the pretext of administrative action amounts to an attack on the religious sentiments of the Sikh community, Dhami urged the government to immediately withdraw this coercive action.

He also appealed to the Government of India to intervene in the matter promptly, respect the sentiments of the Sikh community, and direct the concerned state government to completely stop any action aimed at taking possession of the land associated with Gurdwara Sahib Barambala.