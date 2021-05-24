Sexual harassment charges: Teacher of leading Chennai school suspended

Chennai, May 24: A teacher handling Commerce and Accountancy at the Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) Senior Secondary School, a leading institution in Chennai affiliated to the CBSE, was on Monday suspended pending inquiry into complaints of sexual harassment charges levelled against him by girl students.

The sexual harassment charges were first flagged on social media by a former school student on Sunday and has since attracted a lot of similar complaints and spread like wild fire. It prompted Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to institute an inquiry. The Chennai police also questioned the accused teacher Rajagopalan.

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran wrote to Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal seeking an enquiry into the conduct of the school management and trustees with regard to the complaint. Several other politicians including DMK women’s wing leader M K Kanimozhi sought action against the school.

Rajagopalan allegedly touched many girls inappropriately when classes were held physically before the COVID-19 lockdown. Subsequently with classes shifting to the online mode, he allegedly asked his girl students to send him photos in different costumes and commented on it. A screenshot shared by the students showed him standing in front of the camera in a bath towel for an “online class”. He also asked a girl out for a movie and when she rebuked him, Rajagopalan claimed that the message was sent by mistake. Rajagopalan has been teaching at the school for nearly 20 years.

“With so many students and alumnae saying that they have raised issues about the teacher’s behavior with the authorities, the school denying that these instances were brought to their attention in the past and that they were taking suo motu action on the basis of the social media posts, does not inspire confidence that a free and fair investigation will be conducted by the school authorities,” Maran said in his letter.

The school’s alumni also got together to demand action against the teacher.

In a statement, PSBB school dean, director and correspondent and principal denied that these complaints were raised earlier.

“However, we are taking suo motu notice of the allegations and will take all necessary steps to address the situation in a free, fair and transparent manner. The welfare of our students has always been and will be our top priority,” the statement said. Subsequently the school suspended him pending inquiry.A teacher handling Commerce and Accountancy at the Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) Senior Secondary School, a leading institution in Chennai affiliated to the CBSE, was on Monday suspended pending inquiry into complaints of sexual harassment charges levelled against him by girl students.

The sexual harassment charges were first flagged on social media by a former school student on Sunday and has since attracted a lot of similar complaints and spread like wild fire. It prompted Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to institute an inquiry. The Chennai police also questioned the accused teacher Rajagopalan.

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran wrote to Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal seeking an enquiry into the conduct of the school management and trustees with regard to the complaint. Several other politicians including DMK women’s wing leader M K Kanimozhi sought action against the school.

Rajagopalan allegedly touched many girls inappropriately when classes were held physically before the COVID-19 lockdown. Subsequently with classes shifting to the online mode, he allegedly asked his girl students to send him photos in different costumes and commented on it. A screenshot shared by the students showed him standing in front of the camera in a bath towel for an “online class”. He also asked a girl out for a movie and when she rebuked him, Rajagopalan claimed that the message was sent by mistake. Rajagopalan has been teaching at the school for nearly 20 years.



“With so many students and alumnae saying that they have raised issues about the teacher’s behavior with the authorities, the school denying that these instances were brought to their attention in the past and that they were taking suo motu action on the basis of the social media posts, does not inspire confidence that a free and fair investigation will be conducted by the school authorities,” Maran said in his letter.

The school’s alumni also got together to demand action against the teacher.

In a statement, PSBB school dean, director and correspondent and principal denied that these complaints were raised earlier.

“However, we are taking suo motu notice of the allegations and will take all necessary steps to address the situation in a free, fair and transparent manner. The welfare of our students has always been and will be our top priority,” the statement said. Subsequently the school suspended him pending inquiry.