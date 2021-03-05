Sex-for-job: Activist appears before police; HDK alleges Rs5 crore deal

Bengaluru

A social activist whose complaint of sexual harassment against Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi led to his resignation on Friday appeared before the police here, a day after seeking a week's time citing security concerns. Dinesh Kallahalli appeared before the police and later said he handed over whatever 'evidence' he possessed. Meanwhile, JDS leader and former CM HD Kumarawamy said it was a "blackmail" deal and Rs5 crore had changed hands, but declined to elaborate further and said it was for the government to get to the bottom of the case and bring out the truth. Jarkiholi supporters staged protests in his assembly constituency and sought his reinstatement.