Advertisement

Kolkata: Several villages in West Bengal, mostly those which are in bordering Bangladesh celebrated Independence Day on August 18.

Here's why: According to historical records post Independence there were disputes in some villages as they initially were part of Bangladesh. Bongaon which is the main house of several Matuas and parts of Nadia including Krishnanagar and Ranaghat were part of erstwhile East Pakistan now Bangladesh, and after several protests, these sections got included in India on the night of August 17 for which these districts celebrate Independence Day on August 18.

According to Basanti Majhi, a local TMC worker these areas where there were Hindu majority protested for being part of Bangladesh following which the Hindu dominated areas were sent to India and became part of West Bengal and Muslim dominated areas became part of Bangladesh.

“Meherpur, Chauadanga and Kushtia were parts of Nadia but since Muslim was majority in these areas for which these three places are part of Bangladesh. Since these parts got Independence on the night of August 17 for which we celebrate it two days after the official Independence Day,” said Majhi while hoisting the Tricolor.

Notably, the government has no affiliation to this celebration of Independence Day on August 18.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 10:56 PM IST