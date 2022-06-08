Several vehicles damaged as fire breaks out at metro parking in Delhi's Jamia Nagar; See Pics

Several vehicles damaged as fire breaks out at metro parking in Delhi's Jamia Nagar | ANI

A fire broke out at a metro parking area in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Wednesday morning causing damages to at least 90 vehicles, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No casualty was reported, they added.

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said a call regarding a fire incident in main Tikona Park in the Jamia Nagar area was received at around 5 am and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"Several vehicles including, 10 cars, one motorcycle, two scooters, 30 new e-rickshaws, 50 old e-rickshaw caught fire in a metro parking," he said, adding the blaze has been brought under control.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, Gard said.

Delhi | Fire broke out at the electric motor parking Jamia Nagar. Seven fire tenders have reached the spot. The fire has been brought under control. Many vehicles have been damaged in the fire, and several e-rickshaws were burnt to ashes: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/HgKtTbY7wR — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022