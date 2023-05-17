 Several pax on Delhi-Sydney Air India flight sustain injuries after experiencing turbulence mid-air
Several pax on Delhi-Sydney Air India flight sustain injuries after experiencing turbulence mid-air

The passengers were administered treatment after they reached Sydney airport

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Air India flight | representative pic

Several passengers on board the Delhi-Sydney Air India flight sustained injuries as the flight encountered severe turbulence mid-air on Tuesday. The injured passengers received medical assistance on arrival at Sydney airport.

According to a report in new agency ANI, no passenger was hospitalised.

This is breaking news, more details awaited

