Seven choppers made emergency landing in Nepal’s Kavre due to adverse weather

Kathmandu: At least seven private choppers had to make emergency landings in Kavre and Sindhuli District of Nepal on Tuesday afternoon due to adverse weather condition. The choppers made the emergency landing at Panchkhal of Kavre and Nepalthok of Sindhuli.

"The choppers made emergency landings in terraces of the farm. They all had foreign passengers on board. They all are safe and no one sustained injuries of any kind," Chief Superintendent of Kavre Police, Jayraj Sapkota told ANI over the phone.

A total of four choppers had made emergency landings at Jorpati and Harse of Panchkhal-2 of Kavre District while three made emergency landings at Nepalthok of Sindhuli. The police have not disclosed the total number of foreigners who were onboard helicopters.