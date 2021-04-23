Setting new records: India sees whopping 3,32,730 COVID-19 cases, 2,263 deaths in last 24 hours

India continues to set new records with its astronomical COVID-19 case tally. A day after the country breached the three lakh mark for new cases in a single day, it appears to be maintaining the trajectory. On Friday morning, Health Ministry data indicated that there had been more than 3.32 lakh fresh cases as well as 2,263 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

With India breaking it's own record today, these numbers are also the highest single day caseload recorded in the world. At the same time, the death toll is the highest ever recorded in the country.