Setback for Congress in West Bengal as former President Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee joins TMC

In a major setback to the Congress in West Bengal, former President Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee on Monday joined Trinamool Congress in Kolkata. There were talks of him that the ex-Congress MP is gearing up to join the ruling party.

Abhijit Mukherjee has been a two-term MP in the Lok Sabha in his father Pranab Mukherjee's seat of Jangipur and had been in talks with the TMC leadership for the past few weeks. However, he was induced into the party later on Monday today by TMC leaders Partha Chatterjee at an event in Kolkata.W

After joining the party, Mr Mukherjee lauded Mamata Banerjee saying, "the way the CMhalted the recent communal wave by BJP, I believe that in the future, with the support of others, she would be able to do the same in the entire country."

Taling about his exit from Congress, he said, "I had not been included in any group or position of the Congress party, except primary membership." "Therefore, I have joined TMC as a soldier and will work accordingly with the party's instructions. I will work to maintain integrity and secularism," he added.

Abhijit Mukherjee’s shift to TMC is being seen as a major embarrassment for the Congress, which has lost some of its prominent faces in recent years including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, Himanta Biswa Sarma, etc.