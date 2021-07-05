Setback for Congress in West Bengal as former President Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee joins TMC

In a major setback to the Congress in West Bengal, former President Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee on Monday joined Trinamool Congress in Kolkata. There were talks of him that the ex-Congress MP is gearing up to join the ruling party.
Abhijit Mukherjee has been a two-term MP in the Lok Sabha in his father Pranab Mukherjee's seat of Jangipur and had been in talks with the TMC leadership for the past few weeks. However, he was induced into the party later on Monday today by TMC leaders Partha Chatterjee at an event in Kolkata.W
After joining the party, Mr Mukherjee lauded Mamata Banerjee saying, "the way the CMhalted the recent communal wave by BJP, I believe that in the future, with the support of others, she would be able to do the same in the entire country."
Taling about his exit from Congress, he said, "I had not been included in any group or position of the Congress party, except primary membership." "Therefore, I have joined TMC as a soldier and will work accordingly with the party's instructions. I will work to maintain integrity and secularism," he added.
Abhijit Mukherjee’s shift to TMC is being seen as a major embarrassment for the Congress, which has lost some of its prominent faces in recent years including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, Himanta Biswa Sarma, etc.
Amid growing speculation concerning the leader’s inclination towards TMC, according to a report, a senior leader from the ruling party said that Abhijit Mukherjee met the party’s second-in-command Abhishek Banerjee two weeks ago to discuss his prospects.
Notably, amid the fake vaccination row which was busted in Kolkata few days ago, the MP was also seen speaking up in favor of Mamata Banerjee.
In a tweet, he said, “If Didi Mamata Banerjee is to be blamed personally for a fake vaccination camp by an impersonating IAS Officer Debanjan Deb, then surely ModiJi is to blamed for all the scams by Nirav Modi,Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi etc. So no point blaming the Govt of WB for an individual act”.
In the recent West Bengal elections, the Congress drew its first-ever blank and won no seat and his defection to TMC has left his previous party even more embarassed.