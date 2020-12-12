Serve for 10 years in state or pay fine of 1 crore - Yogi govt's new order for PG medicos studying in UP

In a major move, the Uttar Pradesh government has made 10 years of service in the state mandatory for the PG medicos studying in the UP.

The government has also stated that anyone failing to do so will have to pay a fine amount of Rs 1 crore.

"The UP Government mandates 10 years of service in the department for medical students undergoing Post-graduation course in the state. Anyone failing to do so has to pay a fine amount of Rs 1 crore," Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Health Secretary was quoted by ANI.

In addition to this, Amit Mohan Prasad also informed that anyone leaving the course in between will be debarred from the PG degree course for the next three years.