Serum Institute of India set to produce Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from September

The Serum Institute of India (SII) will commence production of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from September, confirmed Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev on Tuesday. According to an official statement the RDIF intends to produce over 300 million doses of the vaccine in India per year.

"As part of the technical transfer process, SII has already received cell and vector samples from the Gamaleya Center. With their import approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the cultivation process has begun," it said.