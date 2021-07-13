Serum Institute of India set to produce Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from September

The Serum Institute of India (SII) will commence production of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from September, confirmed Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev on Tuesday. According to an official statement the RDIF intends to produce over 300 million doses of the vaccine in India per year.
"As part of the technical transfer process, SII has already received cell and vector samples from the Gamaleya Center. With their import approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the cultivation process has begun," it said.
To date, the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 67 countries globally with a total population of over 3.5 bn people. The data obtained by regulators of a number of countries during the vaccination of the population, including in Argentina, Serbia, Bahrain, Hungary, Mexico, San Marino, UAE and others, demonstrates that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective vaccines against coronavirus.
