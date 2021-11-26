Serum Institute of India resumes Covid-19 vaccine exports, 1.25 billion doses produced so far

Adar Poonawalla owned Indian biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals company and the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute of India has resumed the supply and exportation of the Covid-19 vaccination Covishield and Covaxin to the nations stating that the vaccine maker has cumulatively produced 1.25 billion doses so far.

In a statement, Serum Institute of India, or SII, chief executive Adar Poonawalla said the world has largely depended on the low-cost, high-quality pharmaceuticals and vaccines that India has traditionally exported. "We are delighted to support the global vaccination effort once more," Mr Poonawalla said.

"The first batches of its COVISHIELD COVID-19 vaccine left the SII manufacturing facility in Pune earlier today, for distribution to low- and middle-income countries via the COVAX mechanism," it said. "SII's supply of doses via COVAX is expected to increase substantially into Quarter 1 2022," it added.

According to a recent report, the Centre has allowed the SII to export 5 million doses of Covishield under COVAX, which is backed by the United Nations, to Nepal, Bangladesh, Tajikistan and Mozambique. Nepal was scheduled to receive the first batch, on November 24.

Reportedly, The first batches of Covishield marked for exports left the SII's Pune facility this morning. Serum Institute further said it expects the export of Covishield under COVAX framework to increase substantially into the first quarter of 2022.

(with agency inputs)

ALSO READ Boeing India says aviation rebound to sustain as vaccination drive keeps pace

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 06:35 PM IST