Serious humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, will have greatest impact on neighbouring countries like India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at the SCO-CSTO Outreach Summit on Afghanistan said that the war-torn country is current facing serious humanitarian crisis and the recent developments will have greatest impact on neighbouring countries like India.

"Due to obstacles in financial & trade flows, financial constraints of the people of Afghanistan is rising. The COVID challenge, along with it, is a cause of distress for them", the Prime Minister said during the virtual address.

PM Modi said that the world's focus needs to be on four main issues, the very first being the change in power in Afghanistan which is not inclusive. "The government was formed without negotiations. This raises questions over acceptance of the new system", he said. "The representation of women, minorities and all sections of Afghan society is essential", Modi added.



Modi further emphasized that the land of Afghanistan should not be used to spread terrorist activities in other countries, as all countries have been victims of terrorism.

"If instability and fundamentalism continue in Afghanistan, terrorist and extremist ideologies will be encouraged across the world. Other extremist organisations might get the encouragement to grab the power through violence", the Prime Minister said.



"These norms can become a template for Global Anti-Terror Cooperation in the times to come. The norms should be based on principle of zero tolerance against terrorism. It should have a code of conduct to put a check on activities like cross-border terrorism & terror financing, Modi added.

Modi said that India supports the central role of United Nations in the decision making. "It is essential that the global community take a decision on the recognition of the new system, collectively and with proper deliberation. On this matter, India supports the central role of the United Nations", he said.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 06:04 PM IST