Separatist leader Maulvi Abbas Ansari passes away

Maulvi Abbas Ansari |

Founder of Anjuman-e-Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen and separatist leader Maulvi Abbas Ansari passed away in Kashmir on October 25. He died of a prolonged illness at his residence in Srinagar's Nawakadal area.

According to local reports, Ansari had not been keeping well for a long time but his health deteriorated over the past couple days leading to his death.

His funeral will be held after Zuhr prayers and will be buried at his ancestral graveyard in Babamazaar Zadibal, stated a report in Kashmir Life.

The report stated that Ansari was admitted in SKIMS soura recently since he was not keeping well. National Conference chief and MP Farooq Abdullah and Apni party chief Mohammad Altaf Bukhari had visited him to enquire about his health.