Senior SP Leader Azam Khan's health deteriorates, admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Azam Khan's health has taken a turn for the worse. He has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi's surgery department. According to reports, he was admitted to the hospital at 3 a.m. His family members are also with him.

Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) Case

The hospital has stated that Azam Khan's case is a Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) case, and his condition has been declared stable. Azam Khan has been suffering from deteriorating health for several months. He experienced health issues in August, May, and September of last year.

Khan suffered a heart attack last year

Azam Khan suffered a heart attack in September 2022 and was subsequently admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, where he underwent angioplasty surgery. After a medical examination, doctors discovered a blockage in one of his heart's veins. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav visited Azam Khan in the hospital.

Azam Khan's political career

Azam Khan is a prominent politician in Uttar Pradesh, having been elected ten times as an MLA from Rampur on the Samajwadi Party ticket. He has served as a cabinet minister in both Mulayam Singh Yadav's and Akhilesh Yadav's governments. He has also been a member of parliament from Rampur.

The state Assembly Secretariat, earlier in October 2022, announced Khan's disqualification from the House after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a hate speech case.

The case was registered against Khan in April 2019 for levelling serious allegations against administrative officials posted in Rampur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an election meeting.

Khan was booked over inflammatory speeches

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Khan was booked for making inflammatory speeches while addressing a public meeting in Khatanagaria village of the Milak Kotwali area.

Earlier Allahabad High Court in May 2022 had granted interim bail to Azam Khan in a matter which was related to a wrongful possession of Waqf board property land.