Senior rocket scientist S Somanath appointed as chief of ISRO

Senior rocket scientist S Somanath has been appointed as the tenth chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and secretary, Department of Space (DoS).

Somnath will replace current ISRO chief and director K Sivan, who will complete his term, which included a one-year extension, on January 14.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 06:32 PM IST