Senior PDP leader, 2 ex-babus among over 500 join BJP

Jammu: The trickle of social and political activists towards the BJP appeared to be growing by the day after the negation of Article 370 as the saffron party claimed over 500 people, including a prominent PDP leader and two former bureaucrats, joined the party on Saturday.

PDP’s state general secretary Faqir Chand Bhagat, former IAS officer GR Bhagat and former KAS officer Kuldeep Khajuria joined the BJP along with over 500 others in the presence of its national vice president Avinash Rai Khanna in Jammu, a party spokesman said.

He said prominent among the 500 political and social activists who joined the party include PDP zonal president and sarpanch Bhagwan Dass Sharma, PDP’s Bishnah youth wing president and district coordinator Bablu Sharma, former Block Development Officer Babadita Sharma and Secretary youth Cong Balraj Singh Charak.