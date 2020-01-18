Senior journalist and former BJP MP Ashwini Chopra passes away at 63

Senior journalist and former BJP MP Ashwini Chopra passed away at a private hospital in Gurgaon on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was 63. Chopra was suffering from 'terminal cancer' and had been admitted to the Medanta Hospital about three weeks ago. He passed away in the afternoon, sources said.

The media baron-turned journalist was elected as an MP from Karnal, Haryana, in 2014. He was the editor of Punjab Kesari, Delhi. Popularly known as 'Minna', he was a promising cricketer in his youth. Chopra leaves behind his wife and three children.

PM Narendra Modi condoled the passing away of the former parliamentarian and tweeted "Anguished by the passing away of Shri Ashwini Kumar Chopra Ji. He will be remembered for his contribution to the media world. He worked diligently as a public representative and undertook many community welfare initiatives. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Om Shanti."