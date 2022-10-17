e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSenior IAS officer accused of rape suspended in Andaman

Senior IAS officer accused of rape suspended in Andaman

An FIR has been registered and action in the criminal case is being taken separately by the Special Investigation Team of the Andaman and Nicobar Police.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 06:46 PM IST
article-image
Senior IAS officer accused of rape suspended in Andaman | Representative pic
Follow us on

Senior IAS officer Jitendra Narain, accused of raping a woman in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, was on Monday suspended by the government with immediate effect.

According to a Union home ministry statement, the government is committed to ensuring zero-tolerance towards the acts of indiscipline by its officials irrespective of their rank and status, especially with regard to incidents involving the dignity of women.

Read Also
Lucknow: Officer in charge suspended for negligence in gang rape case
article-image

The ministry received a report on Sunday from the Andaman and Nicobar Police regarding the alleged sexual assault of a lady by Narain, when he was serving as chief secretary of the archipelago, and others.

As the report indicated the possibility of grave misconduct and misuse of official position on the part of Narain, an IAS of the AGMUT cadre of the 1990 batch, Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed immediate strict action against the officer concerned as per the law.

Accordingly, Narain has been placed under suspension with immediate effect and disciplinary proceedings have been ordered against him, the statement said.

An FIR has been registered and action in the criminal case is being taken separately by the Special Investigation Team of the Andaman and Nicobar Police.

Read Also
Dhar: Teacher gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor student
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

NEET PG 2022: Karnataka HC stays counselling to PG courses for 2022

NEET PG 2022: Karnataka HC stays counselling to PG courses for 2022

Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested in August for abusing woman on camera, gets bail

Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested in August for abusing woman on camera, gets bail

ED: 'Key conspirator of Syndicate Bank loan scam changed his name, got new passport and travelled...

ED: 'Key conspirator of Syndicate Bank loan scam changed his name, got new passport and travelled...

Dilip Mahalanabis: The man who saved millions of lives with ORS dies at 88

Dilip Mahalanabis: The man who saved millions of lives with ORS dies at 88

President appoints DY Chandrachud next Chief Justice of India

President appoints DY Chandrachud next Chief Justice of India