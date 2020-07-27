Senior Delhi police officer dies after run over by truck while clearing traffic jam

An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the Delhi Traffic Police was killed in an accident while on duty at Rajokri flyover on Saturday.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the accident took place on Saturday around 8 pm when ACP Sanket Kaushik was returning from office in his official vehicle along with his driver and operator when they found a traffic jam on the service lane near the Rajokri flyover. After parking his official vehicle, the ACP moved towards the service lane and his driver was walking behind him. Just then, a speeding mini-truck coming from Gurgaon side hit Kaushik and dragged him towards the divider. The mini-truck dragged the ACP for nearly 50 metres on a service lane near the Rajokri flyover in southwest Delhi.