Senior Delhi police officer dies after run over by truck while clearing traffic jam

An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the Delhi Traffic Police was killed in an accident while on duty at Rajokri flyover on Saturday.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the accident took place on Saturday around 8 pm when ACP Sanket Kaushik was returning from office in his official vehicle along with his driver and operator when they found a traffic jam on the service lane near the Rajokri flyover. After parking his official vehicle, the ACP moved towards the service lane and his driver was walking behind him. Just then, a speeding mini-truck coming from Gurgaon side hit Kaushik and dragged him towards the divider. The mini-truck dragged the ACP for nearly 50 metres on a service lane near the Rajokri flyover in southwest Delhi.
After the accident, ACP Sanket Kaushik was rushed to the AIIMS trauma centre, where he was declared brought dead by doctors. Multiple teams have been formed to trace the accused driver but no arrest has been made yet. A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.
He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son who stay in Vasant Vihar. According to police, Kaushik had joined the Delhi Police as sub-inspector in 1989 and was initially posted in the southwest district. In 2006, he was promoted to the rank of inspector and served in central district, Security and Traffic unit as an Inspector. He was promoted to the rank of ACP in May 2017 and was serving in the Traffic Unit since June 2019.
