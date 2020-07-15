Senior Congress Leader? Twitter in splits over unnamed sources amid Sachin Pilot episode

Disgruntled Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday confirmed that he is not joining the BJP. "I am not joining the BJP," he said and added, "I have worked very hard to bring the Congress party back in the government and defeat the BJP."
Pilot's remark comes a day after the party sacked him from his posts of Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister and the party's state unit president. "Truth can be rattled, not defeated," he had tweeted after his ouster.
Amid the Sachin Pilot episode, top journalists seemed to be getting the 'inside scoop' from a certain "senior Congress leader". Barkha Dutt, Rahul Kanwal, Marya Shakil and others repeatedly quoted this unnamed "senior Congress leader" on Twitter.
Barkha Dutt tweeted, "A senior Congress leader actually said to me "With Pilot and scindia out, Rahul Gandhi has got what he wanted, the party for himself, with no visible challenger"
"Senior Congress leader, usually considered close to the Gandhis, says you can’t imagine how many of us are in talks to switch over to the BJP. Question is will more leaders choose to jump from the ship or can some of them at least muster the courage to try and reform from within," wrote Rahul Kanwal.
Marya Shakil wrote, "A senior Congress leaders tells me “Cong today is like SP or a BSP, irrespective of its redundancy, it’s unwilling to reform or introspect.” Adding- “the leaders who have left the Cong haven’t gone through the grind of NSUI & youth Cong,sole exception is Ashok Tanwar” #Rajasthan."
Interestingly, Rajdeep Sardesai quoted a "young Congress leader", he wrote, "Told to me by another restless young Cong leader today: ‘Cong is a party which lives in the past, is paralysed in the present and has given up on the future.."
Meanwhile, Twitter was left in splits and #SeniorCongressLeader began to trend. Here are a few Twitter reactions:
