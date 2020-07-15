Senior Congress Leader? Twitter in splits over unnamed sources amid Sachin Pilot episode

Disgruntled Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday confirmed that he is not joining the BJP. "I am not joining the BJP," he said and added, "I have worked very hard to bring the Congress party back in the government and defeat the BJP."

Pilot's remark comes a day after the party sacked him from his posts of Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister and the party's state unit president. "Truth can be rattled, not defeated," he had tweeted after his ouster.

Amid the Sachin Pilot episode, top journalists seemed to be getting the 'inside scoop' from a certain "senior Congress leader". Barkha Dutt, Rahul Kanwal, Marya Shakil and others repeatedly quoted this unnamed "senior Congress leader" on Twitter.

Barkha Dutt tweeted, "A senior Congress leader actually said to me "With Pilot and scindia out, Rahul Gandhi has got what he wanted, the party for himself, with no visible challenger"