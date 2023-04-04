Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah: Selection of CM is a democratic process

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah | ANI

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stoked a new controversy by his statements over his and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar's race to CM's chair made during an exclusive interview with NDTV.

When mediapersons sought clarification on the same, the senior Congress leader said that the portal had wrongly quoted him. He said, "What is being quoted in media is false. All I said is that the selection of the CM is a democratic process, I am an aspirant for CM and he (DK Shivakumar) is an aspirant, but what they're saying is false."

What did he say?

Siddaramaiah conceded that both he and Shivakumar are contenders and claimed that high command will not be intervening to pick next CM if Congress comes to power and that the elected MLAs will make a choice.

He was quoted as saying that the high command won't take a decision on its own when he was asked about the possibility of Shivakumar becoming the CM.

When he was further asked why not give a younger person a shot at the post, Siddaramaiah said that this election would be the last he contests.

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar vie CM's post

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are influential leaders in the Karnataka Congress and are considered to be strong contenders for the Chief Minister's post if the Congress comes to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

The two have been at loggerheads for decades; however, it seemed to head for a pause as Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through the state.

However, the separate bus tours in northern and southern parts of the state held by two leaders in February painted a different picture. And their stance over acceptance on turncoats also remains a bone of contention.

Karnataka polls

State assembly polls will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.