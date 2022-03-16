Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge terms The Kashmir Files 'one-sided' movie, says misleading youths of country

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday termed The Kashmir Files, a "one-sided" movie that is misleading the youths of the country and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is promoting the film.

Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial, which had released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others.

Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "The Kashmir is a one-sided movie and misleading youths of the country. Even our Prime Minister himself is promoting this film and is trying to polarise the society." Further, Kharge accused the film director (Vivek Agnihotri) of making an attempt to spoil the atmosphere of society through this film.

"His (Vivek Agnihotri) intentions are one-sided. He has made an attempt to spoil the atmosphere of society through this film. Efforts are being made to divide the country again on the basis of religion," he added. The Kashmir Files is getting into controversies these days as many leaders, intellectuals and other groups of the society are giving their feedback on the film.

The Kashmir Files revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'.

The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand and has also entered the Rs 50 crore club after minting Rs 18 crore on day five of its release.

