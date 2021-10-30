Senior Congress leader GS Bali passes away

Senior Congress leader GS Bali passed away on Saturday morning after a prolonged illness.

He was aged 67 and breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

His son Raghubir Singh Bali confirmed the news on social media.

"With a very heavy heart, I have to inform that my revered father and dear to all of you, Shri GS Bali ji is no more with us. Last night, he breathed his last at AIIMS, Delhi. My father may not be in this world but his ideals and guidance will remain in our hearts forever," informed RS Bali in a tweet in Hindi.

GS Bali was born in July, 1954 at Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party declares list of 50 candidates for NMMC elections

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 08:55 AM IST